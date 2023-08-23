Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of plane that crashed and left 10 dead, Russian officials say

Russian plane crash kills 10, officials say Russian plane crash kills 10; Wagner Group leader listed as passenger, officials say 05:55

A plane crashed in Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, The Associated Press reports, citing Russian emergency officials. The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on the list of passengers, according to officials.

It wasn't immediately clear, however, if Prigozhin was on the aircraft, which was heading from Moscow to St. Petersburg, the AP reported.

Russian channels report the plane, an Embraer business jet, crashed in Russia's Tver region. The pro-military channel Military Informant claims the aircraft belonged to Prigozhin's team and repeatedly flew to Belarus.

The AP reports that flight tracking data shows a private jet that was registered to Wagner took off from Moscow Wednesday evening. Minutes after takeoff, the jet's transponder signal was lost in a rural area with no nearby airfields, according to the AP.

Earlier this week, Prigozhin appeared in his first video since leading a failed mutiny against Russian commanders in June. He could be seen standing in arid desert land, dressed in camouflage with a rifle in his hand, and hinting he's somewhere in Africa. He said Wagner was making Russia great on all continents, and making Africa "more free."

CBS News had not verified Prigozhin's location or when the video was taken. But it appeared to be a recruitment drive on the African continent, where the Wagner Group has been active. Some nations have turned to the private army to fill security gaps or prop up dictatorial regimes.

In some countries, like the Central African Republic, Wagner exchanges services for almost unfettered access to natural resources. A CBS News investigation found that Wagner is plundering the country's mineral resources in exchange for protecting the president against a coup.

The future of the Wagner Group, however, had been unclear since June, when tensions between Wagner and Russia's defense ministry escalated dramatically. Prigozhin alleged that Russian forces had attacked Wagner camps in eastern Ukraine, killing dozens of his men. Prigozhin's Wagner forces then left Ukraine and marched into Russia, seizing control of the Russian military headquarters for the southern region in Rostov-on-Don, which oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Prigozhin later said he agreed to halt his forces' "movement inside Russia, and to take further steps to de-escalate tensions," in an agreement brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media in June that as part of the deal, Prigozhin would move to Belarus.

Questions about the deal were raised in July over uncertainty about his whereabouts. A U.S. official told CBS News last month that Prigozhin was not believed to be in Belarus and could be in Russia.

Debora Patta, Cara Tabachnick, Haley Ott, Kerry Breen and Duarte Dias contributed to this article.