Where negotiations stand for pilots at American & Southwest Airlines

DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As American Airlines' pilots are set to begin voting on their tentative agreement with the carrier Monday morning, the Allied Pilots Association said United Airlines just presented its pilots with a better deal.

Captain Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the association which represents American's 15,000 pilots, said after four years of negotiations, he's confident American will quickly match United's offer after talks with airline leadership last weekend.

"There was an agreement there," said Tajer. "Let's keep the ball rolling and let's make some adjustments."

Tajer said pilots are looking for improved pay and quality of life.

"Delta and United are doing this, from the pay to the work-life balance issues, American has no choice but to match that, otherwise you're not going to attract the few pilots that are out there," said Tajer.

CBS News Texas reached out to American Airlines seeking comment but didn't hear back as of Friday afternoon.

At Southwest Airlines, which has been negotiating with pilots for three years, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has approved a strike authorization vote and recently asked to be released from federal mediation.

"A strike is looking more and more and more likely," Captain Casey Murray, President of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said. "We don't want to strike, but at this point, we do not feel like we are being heard."

But Southwest Airlines Vice President of Labor Relations, Adam Carlisle, issued a statement to CBS News Texas saying,

"We feel confident that the mediation process will continue driving us even closer to a final agreement that rewards our Pilots and supports our business," said Carlisle. "We have a 52-year history of taking care of Southwest Employees, and we look forward to continuing that legacy."

Murray said pilots while pilots want better pay, their main request is for more efficient scheduling.

"It affects our pilots, it affects their quality of life. It affects fatigue," Murray said. "Our fatigue rates are higher than they have been in years. We're the only union in the world that is not asking for less work and more money. Our pilots work a lot and that's what we're known for. But at the end of the day, there also needs to be an expectation that when they show up at work, they're going to fly what they're scheduled to fly."

The associations representing pilots at Southwest and American Airlines said because there's a pilot shortage, the airlines must compete for them.

Without more pilots, the associations said the airlines can't grow.

"They have the airplanes, they want to buy more, you got to have the pilots to fly them," Tajer said. "If you have the pilots to fly those airplanes, airplanes have seats, more seats that are out there, it matches up to demand and you actually have an impact."

