What to know before you go to the Texas State Fair

State Fair: What to know before you go

State Fair: What to know before you go

State Fair: What to know before you go

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is now open through Oct. 22! Operating hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. General admission tickets are $15 for kids 3-12 years old and $25 for adults; those two and under get in for free. There are some changes to policies at the State Fair this year. CBS News Texas' Keith Russell and Brooke Katz are on the ground to share with you what you need to know.

New policies

This year, the State Fair has eliminated the game card system. Instead, it's using coupons only, which means you can buy and use coupons for food, rides and games.

There is also a new policy for minors at the fair this year to promote safety and security. After 5:00 p.m., anyone under 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone over the age of 21.

Safety First

New vendors, rides

Stiffler's Steak Stop is a new stand at the State Fair this year. Stiffler's owner, Tammy Stiffler, spoke with Russell and Katz about her family being concessionaires at the fair since 1990. The stand will feature a steak bowl that you can build with mashed potatoes, mushrooms and grilled peppers and onions. There's also Stiffler's Cotton Candyrita, which was a Big Tex semi-finalist.

Meanwhile, Fryed is a new vendor with five different styles of loaded potatoes and Eat Meets West BBQ brings an Asian twist on Southern BBQ with their BBQ eggrolls and their banana pudding mochi.

There are also some news rides, including the Infinity Loop, as well as two other new rides for children: Kiddie Bumper Boats and Toy Cars.

























Traffic/Parking

Parking is located around Fair Park at official State Fair of Texas Parking lots for $20 per space. Meanwhile, CBS News Texas' Madison Sawyer says ridesharing and DART are good alternative options if you want to beat traffic.

Where's Brittany?

CBS News Texas' Brittany Rainey explored a number of different stops at the State Fair, too! Here's what she found!