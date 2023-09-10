"What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD" says officer retiring after 50 years

"What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD" says retired officer who began career in 1973

"What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD" says retired officer who began career in 1973

"What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD" says retired officer who began career in 1973

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Seven Dallas police officers were honored this past week for something few of us accomplish in any job or profession—they all began their careers more than 50 years ago. CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles spent time with one of those officers who wore a badge for half a century.

Jerry Rhodes, who began his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1973, says, "What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD."