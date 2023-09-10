Watch CBS News
Local News

"What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD" says officer retiring after 50 years

By J.D. Miles

/ CBS Texas

"What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD" says retired officer who began career in 1973
"What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD" says retired officer who began career in 1973 02:21

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Seven Dallas police officers were honored this past week for something few of us accomplish in any job or profession—they all began their careers more than 50 years ago. CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles spent time with one of those officers who wore a badge for half a century.

Jerry Rhodes, who began his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1973, says, "What a privilege it's been to be a part of DPD."

J.D. Miles
JD-Miles_cbsdfw.jpg

J.D. Miles is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 8:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.