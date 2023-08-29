UPS driver collapses, dies while working in summer heat

FARMERSVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - UPS driver Christopher Begley, 57, collapsed and died while working in the heat on Aug. 23.

Begley worked for the shipping company for 27 years.

Teamsters Local 767 President Dave Reeves told CBS News Texas that they're investigating his death.

Reeves also said this is the second heat-related death of a UPS worker in North Central Texas in the last two years. He added that multiple workers go to the hospital every week for treatment for heat-related ailments.

The medical examiner's office has yet to release Begley's official cause of death, but Reeves said he believes it's heat-related.