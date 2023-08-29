UPS driver dies after working in summer heat

FARMERSVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - UPS driver Christopher Begley, 57, died after working in the heat on Aug. 23.

According to a statement from UPS, Begley reached out to his management team on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and reported that he was not feeling well. The company said it responded immediately to his location, made sure he had water and was resting in a cool environment.

UPS said Begley was offered medical attention, which he declined multiple times, said he had recovered and asked to be taken home.

Begley was removed from service and the company approved his request for a few days off, the statement from UPS reads.

On Sunday, four days later, UPS learned Begley had been hospitalized. The following day, UPS said it was told Begley had passed away.

Begley worked for the shipping company for 27 years.

"We are saddened by the loss of our driver Christopher Begley and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," UPS said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "We are cooperating with the authorities as they continue to investigate the cause of death. We train our people to recognize the symptoms of heat stress, and we respond immediately to any request for help."

Teamsters Local 767 President Dave Reeves told CBS News Texas that they're investigating his death.

Reeves also said this is the second heat-related death of a UPS worker in North Central Texas in the last two years. He added that multiple workers go to the hospital every week for treatment for heat-related ailments.

The medical examiner's office has yet to release Begley's official cause of death, but Reeves said he believes it's heat-related.