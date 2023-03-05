Unidentified man injured in Arlington 3-car pile-up dies of injuries

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One of the people involved in a three-car pile-up early Saturday morning has died, police said.

Arlington police said that just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5, officers responded to westbound I-20 near Carter St. to investigate reports of an accident.

Investigators determined that a person driving a 1997 GMC Yukon had read ended a 2003 Toyota Avalon. The Yukon then hit the media, causing it to roll on its side. A 2020 GMC Sierra driving behind the two other vehicles could not avoid the crash, and hit the Yukon.

The person driving the Yukon, who police have not been able to identify, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the Avalon's driver was at the hospital, police learned he had several outstanding warrants. After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested on those warrants.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the Yukon's driver.