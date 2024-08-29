Oceanographers discover 2-mile-high underwater mountain, new species — and rare "flying spaghetti monsters"

The creatures at the bottom of the ocean The rare creatures that have been found exploring the deep sea 01:06

Oceanographers studying an underwater mountain range found a variety of surprises, including being able to capture footage of an incredibly rare squid species and identifying a new species of octopus.

During the 28-day expedition, researchers also spotted two Bathyphysa siphonophores, rare deep-sea marine creatures also known as "flying spaghetti monsters" because of their long, wavy tendrils.

The research project was led by the Schmidt Ocean Institute. The area being studied is in international waters, about 900 miles off the coast of Chile. The mountain range, the Nazca Ridge, is under consideration to be named as a "high seas marine protected area," which is meant to allow for the protection of underwater ecosystems. Just 1% of the ocean has this status, according to the High Seas Alliance.

The first footage of a live Promachoteuthis squid. ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

While exploring the area with high-resolution mapping technology, researchers found a number of unique features on the mountain. The seamount itself is nearly two miles tall, the Schmidt Oceanic Institute said in a news release, meaning it's taller than Mount Olympus, covering an area of about 27 square miles. The mountain "supports a thriving deep-sea ecosystem," the institute said.

An exploratory dive conducted by an underwater robot found sponge gardens and ancient corals on the mountain. One coral garden found by the team is the size of three tennis courts, the institute said, and offers protection to aquatic life including king crabs and rockfish.

"Our findings highlight the remarkable diversity of these ecosystems, while simultaneously revealing the gaps in our understanding of how the seamount ecosystems are interconnected," said co-chief scientist and Schmidt Ocean Institute marine technician Tomer Ketter in the news release.

During the expedition, the researchers also used cameras to film what they saw. This made them able to capture the first footage of a live Promachoteuthis squid. This type of squid is incredibly rare, according to the institute, with only dead specimens ever having been studied.

The cameras also spotted the two "flying spaghetti monsters." An additional "20 suspected new species were collected" during the exploration, the institute said.

Two other expeditions in 2024 documented more than 150 previously unknown species, the institute said, and found some creatures not previously known to live on the mountains had made their homes there.

Before this year's expeditions, just 1,019 species were known to live in this area of the ocean, the institute said. Now, more than 1,300 species have been confirmed — and that number "is growing," according to the institute.