Priscilla strengthens into a hurricane in the Pacific. Maps show its path.

Priscilla turned into a hurricane on Sunday in the Pacific Ocean, and it is expected to continue strengthening into next week.

The storm system formed Saturday off the west coast of Mexico, where it was forecast to bring dangerous surf and possible flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. Priscilla moved over Pacific waters on a path expected to run parallel to the land.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for a vast stretch of the Mexican coastline from the southwestern state of Jalisco up to the Baja California peninsula.

Hurricane Priscilla's track and forecast

On its forecast track, Priscilla's center was expected to remain offshore of the southwestern Mexican coast and travel parallel to the land through the early part of the week, the hurricane center said.

Priscilla becomes a hurricane in the Pacific. It is expected to strengthens into a Category 2 storm later this week, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. NOAA/National Hurricane Center

As of the NHC's 2 p.m. ET update on Sunday, the storm was located about 290 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, near the resort town Puerto Vallarta, and about 485 miles south-southeast of the southern tip of Baja California.

It was traveling north-northwestward at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Although Priscilla was not forecast to directly touch land, the hurricane center said tropical storm conditions, including powerful winds, were possible in areas under a tropical storm watch on Sunday and Monday.

NOAA/National Hurricane Center

Heavy rain and, possibly, flash flooding, were also expected across parts of southwestern Mexico through Monday.

"Across coastal portions of Michoacán and far western Guerrero, rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are expected, with local amounts of up to 8 inches," the hurricane center said. "Across Colima, western Jalisco, and the rest of Guerrero along the coast, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected. This rainfall will bring a risk of flash flooding, especially in areas of higher terrain."

Priscilla could also generate potentially life-threatening surf conditions and rip currents in coastal areas of southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula, the hurricane center said. Some areas were already beginning to feel those effects Sunday, but forecasters warned that they may become more widespread by Monday.

NOAA/National Hurricane Center