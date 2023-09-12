Triple fatality crash closes I-35W in both directions
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Three people were killed and three others critically injured in a crash on I-35W Monday night.
According to TxDOT, I-35W is closed at Berry Street in both directions.
It is currently unknown how many vehicles are involved.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.
This is a developing story.
