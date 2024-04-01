Thousands without power as storms move through metroplex

NORTH TEXAS — Severe weather is rolling through North Texas Thursday and Friday, causing power outages.

Data from Oncor shows thousands in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are without power.

Collin County – 862

Dallas County – 839

Denton County – 593

Johnson County - 385

Tarrant County - 2,446

Parker County - 288

"We are currently monitoring severe thunderstorms moving across parts of the service area," Oncor said in a statement. "Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats throughout the night. We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.

If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately."