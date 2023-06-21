Texas senators meet privately, discuss rules & procedures of Ken Paxton impeachment trial

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - For the past two days, Texas senators have met privately to discuss the rules and procedures of the upcoming impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has promised transparency. Once senators set the framework for a trial, they may discuss it publicly in session. But each time they've were ready to reconvene Tuesday and Wednesday, they announced a delay and continued discussions behind closed doors.

Last month, the House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton on 20 articles. He is accused of abusing his power and misusing his office to help himself and a campaign donor. Paxton and his attorneys have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Senators will decide the rules of the evidence introduced at the trial and whether there will be witnesses providing testimony. One rule that's potentially being considered is whether Paxton's wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton or any other senator, will have to recuse themselves.

Paxton has said she will attend the trial. Removing her husband requires support by two-thirds of the senators present at trial. He was suspended without pay since he was impeached. No word yet how much the trial will cost Texas taxpayers. That will depend on the rules and procedures of the trial set by the Senate. A source said the House will set a budget once the Senate sets the rules.

Taxpayers will be paying for attorneys for the House who are prosecuting the case against Paxton. Senators who will act as the jury will be paid their daily stipend of $221. In a statement to CBS News Texas, Paxton's lead lawyer, Tony Buzbee said Paxton, "Won't use taxpayer funds to defend himself against these ridiculous and false charges."

Paxton has asked supporters to contribute to his defense on Twitter. Also, there's no word how long the trial will last. A new poll released by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows 50% of those surveyed overall believe Paxton's impeachment was justified, 17% say it was not, and 33% say they don't know or have no opinion.

The poll found a majority of Democrats, 73%, said the impeachment was justified. When it comes to Republicans who were surveyed, the poll shows it was very close: 31% said it was justified, 30% said it was not justified, while 39% said they don't know or have no opinion.

The Research Director for the Texas Politics Project, Dr. Joshua Blank, told CBS News Texas that the results among Republicans surprised him.

"It's very rare to see the party is not entirely unified. But in the issue of Ken Paxton and claims of his malfeasance as attorney general, what you're seeing is Republicans having a really difficult time coming to terms with eventually how they're going to respond to this."

Blank said the political pressure will be on Republican senators.

"No matter what they do, they are going to create hard feelings among some of their voters. That's why this process feels so torturous at this point and why it's so difficult for them to move forward with it."

The Republican Party of Texas has passed a resolution that condemned the impeachment against Paxton and in an email to members said, "We hope the Senate quickly dismisses this impeachment."

