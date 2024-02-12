Texas Rangers, Bally Sports Southwest reach agreement to broadcast home games

HOUSTON - The Texas Rangers and Bally Sports Southwest reached an agreement to broadcast home games.

Bally Sports Southwest will air 153 regular season games plus four spring training games with the first airing on March 14.

Regular season coverage begins March 30 when the Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field.

Previously, we reported Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

Last month it was announced the company would partner with Amazon as part of a restructuring agreement. The agreement was approved by a Houston judge last Friday.