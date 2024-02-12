Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas Rangers, Bally Sports Southwest reach agreement to broadcast home games

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

HOUSTON - The Texas Rangers and Bally Sports Southwest reached an agreement to broadcast home games.

Bally Sports Southwest will air 153 regular season games plus four spring training games with the first airing on March 14.

Regular season coverage begins March 30 when the Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field.

Previously, we reported Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

Last month it was announced the company would partner with Amazon as part of a restructuring agreement. The agreement was approved by a Houston judge last Friday. 

First published on February 12, 2024 / 3:18 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.