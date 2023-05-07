Texas politicians react to Allen outlet mall shooting that killed 8 victims

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Following the deaths of eight victims who were shot and killed at an Allen mall Saturday, Texas politicians are sharing their grief and frustrations publicly.

Keith Self, the United States representative for Texas' third congressional district, made a statement shortly after the tragic shooting. The third congressional district encompasses areas north and northeast of Dallas, including Allen.

"We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene. This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues."

Governor Greg Abbott said he has been in contact with state and local leaders and has "offered the full support of the State of Texas."

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakbale tragedy. I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

Senator Ted Cruz said his team has been in contact with local officials and that he has also offered "whatever support is needed to do justice and help those in need."

"Heidi and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting in Allen, Texas. We pray also for the broader Collin County community that's in shock from this tragedy. My team is in contact with local officials, and I have offered whatever support is needed to do justice and help those in need. Thank you to the incredible law enforcement who put a stop to the monster who committed this act of evil."

Other state leaders like Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have also offered their condolences:

Lt. Gov. Patrick

"Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. Please also join us in prayer for the victims' families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage."

Attorney General Paxton

"Pray for Allen, Texas. Pray for these families and for law enforcement as they try to apprehend this shooter."

In a press conference Saturday night, State Representative Jeff Leach said a vigil will be held for the victims at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen at 5 p.m. Sunday. Shortly before, he released the following statement:

"I'm deeply saddened by the horrific events that occurred today at the Allen Premium Outlets, right in the heart of House District 67, and am praying for the victims and all those affected by this horrible tragedy. I returned to Allen from the Capitol and am on site, working with our law enforcement agencies to provide whatever support is needed. I am thankful for the Allen Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff's office, Texas DPS—and all of our law enforcement agencies—for responding heroically, swiftly and for taking immediate action. I will continue to monitor the situation and keep you apprised of information as I receive it."

The FBI is now assisting the Allen Police Department in this investigation and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.