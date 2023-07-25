Texas AMBER issued for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers

ROYSE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Texas AMBER Alert was issued for Caylee Lynne Sellers, 16, out of Royce City.

Caylee Lynne Sellers, 16 Royse City Police Department

Police said Sellers was last seen wearing a white hoodie with Colorado written on it and black pants on July 22. She was carrying a black backpack with several other pieces of clothing inside. Sellers is described as having green eyes and black hair, standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds.

Sellers was spending the night at a friend's house in the 300 Block of N. Houston Street, when she told the friend that her mother wanted her to come home, according to the Royse City Police Department. Her mother had called an Uber to take her home early that morning. But Sellers' friend said she left, possibly getting into a black passenger car with chrome wheels.

The friend also told police that after Seller left her home that she received text messages about the ride home and ultimately received a text message stating Sellers had arrived at her home in Caddo Mills.

On Saturday, around 4 p.m., Sellers' mother arrived at the home on N. Houston Street in Royse City to pick her up. It was then that she realized that Sellers had left the friend's house around 5 a.m. reportedly to go home. The mother contacted Sellers' father to see if she had gone to his home, but she had not, police said.

Her father checked the location of Sellers' cell phone and determined it was turned off and the last known location showed to be somewhere in the City of Euless around 7 o'clock that morning. Sellers' mother contacted the Euless Police Department and drove to there, but Sellers wasn't found.

Thus, her mother contacted the Royse City Police Department and Sellers was entered into the computer as a missing person/runaway.

The department said it has now exhausted all leads including possible sightings in Royse City, Fate, Rockwall, Heath, Forney, Garland and Greenville and are asking for help finding Sellers.

The department said it has no information that Sellers was abducted; however, "due to the length of time since she was last heard from, there are serious concerns for her safety."

Anyone with information concerning Sellers' location, is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972.636.9422 or their local law enforcement agency.