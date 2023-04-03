Texas AMBER Alert issued for possibly abducted 12-year-old Allyanna Hernandez

GONZALES (CBSNewsTexas) - A Texas AMBER Alert was issued for Allyanna Hernandez, 12, Monday afternoon after she was allegedly abducted in Gonzales County.

The Gonzales Police Department described her as Hispanic, weighing 90 pounds, 5 feet tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

Hernandez was last seen on foot at 8 a.m. on April 1 in the 1600 block of Saint Vincent Street.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Hernandez is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.

Gonzales is located east of San Antonio.