Texas AG Ken Paxton threatens to sue Dallas over State Fair banning concealed carry

DALLAS – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening to sue the city of Dallas over a new policy banning concealed carry at the State Fair of Texas.

The State Fair announced last week that no guns would be allowed on fairgrounds unless carried by retired or active peace officers.

The decision followed a 2023 shooting at the fair that injured three people. Officials cited similar bans at other large Texas events, such as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Rodeo Austin, and the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo, as supporting evidence.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo stated, "As a cherished community tradition, we strive to create an environment where all guests feel safe and comfortable. Our firearms policy is one of many measures we implement that contributes to the safe and welcoming atmosphere."

The State Fair of Texas echoed this reasoning, with representative Karissa Condoianis saying, "We accept people's rights and we are in support of those, this is just a measure to create a further family-friendly atmosphere."

However, the ban has faced significant opposition.

On Monday, 70 lawmakers urged the State Fair to reverse its decision in an open letter to the Board of Directors, arguing that trained citizens should be allowed to defend themselves if necessary.

"We want to make sure we are standing up for the folks that are going out there and getting these licenses and making sure they are able to take on that challenge if something does arise," said Texas State Rep. Frederick Frazier of McKinney.

Despite the pushback, the State Fair reiterated Tuesday that no changes would be made to the policy.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Paxton warned the city of Dallas that the ban infringes on Texas gun owners' rights, as Fair Park is government-owned property.

"Texas law clearly states that license to carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute," Paxton said in a letter to the city.

The statement ended with a threat: "Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise, I will see them in court."

In response, the State Fair said, "We are aware that the Texas Attorney General's Office sent a letter to the City of Dallas about the recent announcement concerning firearms at the annual State Fair. It appears from the letter that the Attorney General's Office is seeking clarification regarding the City's relationship with the State Fair of Texas – a private, not-for-profit organization – and the State Fair's use of Fair Park under a long-term lease agreement between the two parties. We have not spoken with the City yet but stand ready to cooperate with them, as needed."

As the fair tries to stay out of the legal battle, the city of Dallas and the Attorney General's office have not responded to requests for comment.