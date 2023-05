By registering, you could also have a chance to win a VIP Meet and Greet Package for 2 to see Swae Lee on Friday, June 2! Or, a VIP Meet and Greet Package for 2 to see the bands Meet Me At The Altar, Hawthorne Heights and Story of the Year on Saturday, June 3! No purchase necessary. Must be 21 or older to enter. See official rules for details. Good luck!

CBS Texas Staff The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.