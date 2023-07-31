Reward increased for information regarding Sunnyvale shooting as suspects still at-large

SUNNYVALE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Sunnyvale Police Department continues their search for suspects in a shooting that killed a woman and injured her brother and his three children.

The shooting happened on June 4 in the parking lot of the Riverstone Apartments at 201 Planters Rd. Tyesha Merritt, 27, was fatally shot that day. Her brother and his three children were injured and have since recovered, police say.

New surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of the car and the injured man running away from the victim's vehicle. Another surveillance video shows the suspect's vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Beltline Road on the way to the scene.

Witnesses say the suspect was a Black man, standing more than 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 lbs. He was wearing a mask. Another suspect was driving the vehicle, but no description is available.

Police have not found a motive yet. They say the suspects were in a black, late-model Toyota Camry with custom wheels.

Crime Stoppers has since increased their reward for information about the suspects to $25,000.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8799. Tipsters may remain anonymous and are eligible for the reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.