Sunnyvale ISD delays classes for two hours due to 'fugitive situation'

SUNNYVALE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Sunnyvale Independent School District delayed the start of classes Friday morning after a police chase ended in gunfire.

The district said in a statement that "in order to protect the safety of our families, SISD will be delaying start times by two hours this morning. This will allow police to continue their search and bring resolution to the situation without the traffic associated with school start. We anticipate buses will run two hours late and we will have normal operations at that time."

They plan to issue an update by about 8 a.m.

The situation began around 6 p.m. yesterday in Kaufman County when police tried to stop a person with an expired registration. They ran a plate check and discovered the person was driving an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The driver took off toward Sunnyvale, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Spike strips were deployed in order to stop the suspect, who eventually crashed the vehicle. The suspect got out of the vehicle and began to flee on foot. As they ran away, they allegedly fired shots towards pursuing officers, who returned fire. Nobody was injured in the shootout.

Police are confident that the suspect is hiding in a wooded area in Sunnyvale. They have asked all residents to shelter in place while the search continues.

Drones and helicopters were deployed to assist with the search.

This is a developing story.