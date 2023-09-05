Citing "failed leadership," Southwest Pilots say they're ready to strike

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A day after American Airlines flight attendants picketed to show their "frustration with management," Southwest Airlines pilots announced they're ready to strike.

Their union announced pilots voted overwhelmingly to strike on Sept. 5. Stating a strike "isn't something" any of them want," The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) explained its decision on their website.

However, Southwest Airlines has taken the same path in dealing with its employees that it has taken with caring for you, its customers. Southwest leadership has failed repeatedly over the last decade to sufficiently upgrade our airline's technology and operational processes. Those shortcomings are now the burden of its front-line employees and, unfortunately, you too. We've all seen it clearly in their multiple operational failures over the past few years. It's simply unacceptable.

The strike could happen late summer or early fall depending on how the negotiation progresses in front of federal mediators, according to SWAPA.

Southwest Airlines pilots have been in contract negotiations for nearly three-and-a-half years and in federal mediation since September 2022.

SWAPA claims pilots have:

surrendered tens of thousands of days off against their will to cover an oversold schedule and a broken crew scheduling department.



been forced to leave in record numbers to seek better career opportunities at our competitors

seen zero raises in the wake of record inflation, deteriorating work conditions, and increasing cost of living away from home.



been scheduled for increasingly longer duty days and shorter rest periods, resulting in record fatigue calls and consequent schedule disruptions.



The union also said managers pocketed millions in bonuses at the start of 2023 within days of cutting employees' profit-sharing by half "due to the worst operational meltdown in the history of U.S. commercial aviation."

CBS News Texas reached out to the airline and is awaiting comment.