Some Kaufman residents evacuated amid flooding

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

KAUFMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) -  About a dozen people in Kaufman have been evacuated, according to Kaufman County Emergency Manager Steve Howie who says one home on Love Street has at least seven inches of water in it.

The American Red Cross is on the way to set up a shelter at the Kaufman Civic Center.

There aren't any reports of injuries but multiple streets are closed due to high water, including US Highway 175 near Houston Street.

Howie said multiple people had to be rescued from vehicles in the overnight hours.

Radar estimates show at least 10 inches of rain has fallen across Kaufman County in just the past twelve hours.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 7:05 AM

