Showers and storms move through North Texas Wednesday morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As we move through this Wednesday morning, a few showers and storms are possible as a cold front pushes through North Texas. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Parts of North Texas are under Marginal and Slight Risks (Levels 1 & 2) for strong to severe storms, especially communities east of I-35.

The storms could produce periods of brief heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out along the leading edge of these storms, so we'll watch First Alert Radar closely through the morning. Most of this activity will be approaching East Texas closer to 9 a.m.

By afternoon, with the front to our east, we'll have mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Winds could gust to 30 mph or so. An Elevated Fire Danger risk is posted for areas west of I-35 and I-35W this afternoon due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity values. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

On Thursday, our weather will remain unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be cool, reaching the mid-60s.

Even more unsettled weather is expected Friday with a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The highest chance for rain will be for our communities south of I-20 and even higher toward Central Texas. For now, rain chances are around 30-40% for our viewing area. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

A few showers are possible early Saturday, but the entire Easter Holiday Weekend will not be a washout. In fact, we'll see sunshine for Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.