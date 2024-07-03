Saks' parent company buying Dallas-based Neiman Marcus with Amazon help: WSJ

In a move to create a powerhouse in luxury retailing, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue is acquiring Dallas-based Neiman Marcus, with assistance from Amazon, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The newspaper said the formal announcement of the $2.65 billion deal could come as early as Wednesday evening. The boards of the two companies have approved the transaction.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months. The idea has been explored for years.

Amazon would have a minority stake in the new company – Saks Global, the newspaper reported.