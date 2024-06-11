Watch CBS News
Local News

Help us redesign your local morning news

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

CBS Texas is teaming up with our viewers to redesign your morning show!

Today's viewers seek genuine, relatable content, and we live in a customizable world. So today, we're committing to changing your AM news experience by customizing our show to fit into your lifestyle. Our interactive feedback tool is the first step in this journey, but it's only the beginning.

Help us rebuild the morning news!

Keep watching for new ways you can help us transform local morning news.

Share your opinions with us—we're listening! This is your show. 

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 3:07 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.