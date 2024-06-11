Help us redesign your local morning news

CBS Texas is teaming up with our viewers to redesign your morning show!



Today's viewers seek genuine, relatable content, and we live in a customizable world. So today, we're committing to changing your AM news experience by customizing our show to fit into your lifestyle. Our interactive feedback tool is the first step in this journey, but it's only the beginning.

Keep watching for new ways you can help us transform local morning news.

Share your opinions with us—we're listening! This is your show.