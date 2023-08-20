Watch CBS News
Record-breaking heat, worsening drought conditions and fire risk continue

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Drought conditions expected to worsen, triple digit temperatures continue into next week
Drought conditions expected to worsen, triple digit temperatures continue into next week 02:11

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Good Sunday morning! Yesterday was doubly record-breaking. A new record-warm morning of 85 degrees and a record-breaking 108 degrees in the afternoon

Today we are expecting to add another degree or two to our afternoon temperatures, going for 110 in DFW.

It will likely be another record-breaking day, as the current record in DFW is 107.

download-1.png
Another record-breaking day could be in store for North Texas. 
download-2.png
Most places in North Texas can expect triple-digit high temperatures today.

Our weather alerts and the Excessive Heat Warning continue through Monday due to the dangerous heat. Temperatures across North Texas will range from 105 to 113 over the next two days.

download-3.png
More high temps for North Texas are in store.

The reason for the dangerous heat is the ridge of high pressure controlling our weather. It is also the reason why we will remain dry through the upcoming week.

We are watching for the development of a disturbance as it moves into the warm Gulf waters this week. But the ridge of high pressure will sit over North Texas and keep any beneficial rain to the south.

download-4.png
We desperately need the rain, but high pressure will keep it south of our area.

The tropics are definitely heating up in the Atlantic, as we now have Tropical Depression 6, and two other areas in red are likely to become tropical depressions this week.

Another wave coming off the coast of Africa in orange also has the potential for development over the next 7 days.

download-5.png
Hurricane season could ramp up. Chances for development in the tropics have increased.
download-6.png
The Atlantic has woken up. We could see more activity there in the coming days.

Southwestern states are already seeing rain from Hurricane Hilary, and it will continue to pick up throughout the day as the system tracks north into southern California.

Wind gusts of 50–60 mph are possible, but the bigger concern is the heavy rain and the potential for catastrophic flooding, mudslides, and debris flows.

Flood watches are in place from California all the way up to Idaho.

thumbnail-image009.png
Flood watches are already in effect in many southwestern states.
thumbnail-image010.png
Some places could see huge amounts of rain from Hurricane Hilary.

The elevated fire threat will continue all week in North Texas, with no rain chances in the forecast.

download-7.png
No rain and high fire risk remain in the forecast.
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 8:50 AM

