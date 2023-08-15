Read the Georgia Trump indictment here

Breaking down Trump's fourth indictment Breaking down Trump's fourth indictment 04:12

Former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his associates have been indicted on 41 counts by a grand jury in Georgia for election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The indictment handed up by the Fulton County grand jury names Trump and 18 others, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, conservative lawyer John Eastman, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The grand jury charges all 19 defendants with "the offense of violation of the Georgia RICO Act," among other charges. According to the indictment, Trump and the other defendants are charged with joining a conspiracy "to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump," after refusing "to accept that Trump lost" the 2020 presidential election.

"That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the state of Georgia, and in other states," the indictment states.

Read the full indictment here: