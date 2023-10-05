Power outages, damage, flooding after severe weather overnight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There were over 15,000 power outages in Tarrant County Thursday morning after a night of severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds. One neighborhood in Southwest Fort Worth had multiple homes that flooded, some up to 5 inches of water damage.

We also received a lot of damage reports into Eastern Parker County and Western Tarrant County. A tattoo shop lost its roof as damaging winds moved through with the severe storms.