Power outages, damage, flooding after severe weather overnight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There were over 15,000 power outages in Tarrant County Thursday morning after a night of severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds. One neighborhood in Southwest Fort Worth had multiple homes that flooded, some up to 5 inches of water damage.
We also received a lot of damage reports into Eastern Parker County and Western Tarrant County. A tattoo shop lost its roof as damaging winds moved through with the severe storms.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.