Police: 2 people injured in fire at an industrial facility in Deer Park

DEER PARK, TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - According to KHOU-TV, two people were injured in a fire at an industrial facility in Deer Park, Texas on Friday. 

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said crews from multiple agencies were responding to the fire in a tweet. 

As of now, Deer Park city officials have not ordered a shelter-in-place, and the security at the facility has confirmed that all employees were evacuated.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

