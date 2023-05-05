Police: 2 people injured in fire at an industrial facility in Deer Park
DEER PARK, TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - According to KHOU-TV, two people were injured in a fire at an industrial facility in Deer Park, Texas on Friday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said crews from multiple agencies were responding to the fire in a tweet.
As of now, Deer Park city officials have not ordered a shelter-in-place, and the security at the facility has confirmed that all employees were evacuated.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
