Security guard succumbs to gunshot injuries after confronting car burglar
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for a shooting suspect who was last seen in the Plaza at Preston shopping center.
Dallas police say the suspect was breaking into a car. A security guard confronted the suspect, then a fight broke out.
The suspect shot the security guard and left the area in a gold Toyota Camry.
The security guard was transported to a local hospital where he died.
This story is developing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.