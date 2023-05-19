Watch CBS News
Security guard succumbs to gunshot injuries after confronting car burglar

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for a shooting suspect who was last seen in the Plaza at Preston shopping center.

Dallas police say the suspect was breaking into a car. A security guard confronted the suspect, then a fight broke out. 

The suspect shot the security guard and left the area in a gold Toyota Camry. 

The security guard was transported to a local hospital where he died.

This story is developing.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 4:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

