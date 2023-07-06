Watch CBS News
Police officer taken to Dallas Methodist hospital in 'very bad condition'

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Sources tell CBS New Texas reporter JD Miles that a Dallas police officer is at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in "very bad" condition. 

He was reportedly found in his apartment parking lot, which is located in the 2700 block of Duncanville Road on July 6. 

The department has released few details. It's undetermined if the officer suffered a medical condition or was injured in another way. He was however, on-duty, according police. 

The officer was all set to retire as early as next month. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

First published on July 6, 2023 / 5:02 PM

