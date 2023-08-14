Patriots signing veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott
BOSTON -- The Patriots are finally bringing in some help for the backfield.
Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a one-year deal to join the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The report indicates it's a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. The Boston Globe's Christopher Price reported that the deal is incentive-laden.
Elliott tweeted shortly after the news broke, indicating he'll be wearing the No. 15 that he wore during his collegiate career at Ohio State.
Elliott, 28, rushed for 876 yards last season, the lowest yardage total of his seven-year career, though he did score 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also set career lows in receptions (17), receiving yards (92) and receiving touchdowns (0).
The No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2016 draft, Elliott was released by the Cowboys this offseason, as he was due to count for almost $17 million against the salary cap.
Elliott joins third-year back Rhamondre Stevenson atop the Patriots' depth chart at running back, likely ahead of second-year backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong. Ty Montgomery, who suffered an injury earlier in camp, figures to be in that mix too, if healthy.
