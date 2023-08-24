Watch CBS News
One woman shares her story, speaks on LGBTQ+ disparities in cancer screenings

By Nick Starling

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An inaugural event in Dallas on Thursday called "Come Out Against Cancer" is aiming to address concerns over disparities in the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to cancer and getting screened.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than one third of the LGTQ+ community have experienced discrimination in the health care setting due to their sexual orientation or gender identity—75% of which says it impacted their health.

One woman knows all too well about an early diagnosis. Michelle Jolivet shares her story with CBS News Texas' Nick Starling.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 6:27 AM

