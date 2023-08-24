One woman shares her story, speaks on LGBTQ+ disparities in cancer screenings
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An inaugural event in Dallas on Thursday called "Come Out Against Cancer" is aiming to address concerns over disparities in the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to cancer and getting screened.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than one third of the LGTQ+ community have experienced discrimination in the health care setting due to their sexual orientation or gender identity—75% of which says it impacted their health.
One woman knows all too well about an early diagnosis. Michelle Jolivet shares her story with CBS News Texas' Nick Starling.
