One man dead, suspect at large after Arlington shooting

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 33-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds was lying unresponsive on a second-floor landing when Arlington Police Department officers arrived to an apartment complex Saturday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the reported shooting in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses say two men got into a physical altercation, who investigators believe knew each other. After the fight was broken up, witnesses say the victim followed the other man to a second-floor apartment where multiple shots were fired and then, the suspected shooter left the scene.

The suspect is at large. No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon but detectives are working on identifying and finding him.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim after his family has been notified.

Arlington police is asking anyone with information to call Detective VanTreeck at (817) 459-5691. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.