Oncor working to restore power after 82,000 outages during overnight storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Data from Oncor shows 82,487 residents across the metroplex were affected Friday evening, as powerful storms rolled through the area. As of 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, there were still about 1,600 residents experiencing outages.

Oncor says its teams are continuing to work as quickly as they can to get power restored, ahead of another hot day across North Texas.

Teams worked thru the night & are actively working this morning following last night's storms. Always keep safety a top priority & stay aware of your surroundings before, during & after storms. If you see a downed line, stay away, keep children/pets away & call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/nZf9mfXRkF — Oncor (@oncor) September 9, 2023

The storms brought damaging winds and heavy rain, which could have caused power lines to go down. Oncor says to stay away if you come across any and to call 911.