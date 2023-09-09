Oncor working to restore power after 82,000 outages during overnight storms
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Data from Oncor shows 82,487 residents across the metroplex were affected Friday evening, as powerful storms rolled through the area. As of 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, there were still about 1,600 residents experiencing outages.
Oncor says its teams are continuing to work as quickly as they can to get power restored, ahead of another hot day across North Texas.
The storms brought damaging winds and heavy rain, which could have caused power lines to go down. Oncor says to stay away if you come across any and to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.