How police departments' loosely-written and poorly-enforced rules enable off-duty police misconduct

There were suspicions, but nobody knew for sure whose side Eddie Villarreal was on until the night he pulled over the two FBI agents.

By day, Villarreal was a Dallas Police officer. By night, he had a different job — moonlighting as a security guard for Alfredo Hinojosa, a nightclub mogul who federal authorities suspected was involved in a cartel-connected drug ring.

Inside the restroom stalls of three of Hinojosa's clubs, dealers sold hundreds of small bags of cocaine every weekend, according to federal court records. Agents suspected Villarreal was protecting the owner's enterprise. To test him, they tailed one of the club's leaders to see if he interfered.

When the blue and red lights of Villarreal's black Chevy Tahoe flashed behind them, they had their answer. The moonlighting officer had chosen his other boss.

After being pulled over, the FBI agents fed Villarreal a few false details about their investigation.

Soon after, Villarreal called Hinojosa to relay what he had learned — unaware that the FBI was listening on a wiretap.

"You know there's drugs in the bathroom. I know there's drugs in the bathroom," the police officer told the club owner.

In the years leading up to Villarreal's nighttime stop, Dallas Police heard multiple warning signs about the officer's off-duty behavior. Investigators found that he routinely broke one of the department's moonlighting rules by working inside the club instead of the parking lot. Two patrons accused him of brutal assaults. And in 2002, a fellow officer worried that he might alert a different club owner before police vice raids.

