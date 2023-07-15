North Texas heat advisory continues until Saturday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There's another hot day ahead Saturday, with a heat advisory in effect until 9:00 p.m. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits, with it feeling close to 112 degrees at times.

We are waking up to a few showers and non severe storms on First Alert Radar.

Clouds overnight has helped keep temperatures up so we are starting off in the low to mid 80s.

A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon, mainly along and north of I-20 but the better rain chance arrives overnight.

Showers and storms will be ongoing at sunrise Sunday morning and will taper off around midday. The front will provide a touch of relief from the triple digit temperatures, with highs in the mid 90s.

High pressure builds back over the area for next week returning the scorching heat, sunny skies and temperatures in the 100s.