Severe weather threat continues for North Texas throughout Wednesday; Tornadoes, hail, flooding all possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The threat for strong to severe storms in North Texas continues today. The risk includes large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding also possible, with a round of heavy rain falling this morning and more in the forecast through tonight.

As we move through Wednesday morning, expect a few scattered showers and storms in North Texas, capable of producing frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds. Some localized flooding is also possible. By mid to late morning, we'll get a bit of a lull in the precipitation before more storms push in later this afternoon.

The greatest threat for severe weather will arrive anytime between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe weather today, meaning we need to stay weather aware.

Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Have a plan of action if a warning is issued for your area. Some flash flooding is also possible today. Turn around, don't drown.

A few storms will linger tonight in parts of North Texas, but most of the activity should be east and southeast of our area mainly after midnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s today. Lows will be in the 50s.

On Thursday, a few isolated showers are possible. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The First Alert Weather team has now issued a weather alert for Friday. A cold front will bring late afternoon and evening showers and storms that could be strong to severe for parts of North Texas. We'll be tracking the threat for hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be near 80.

Showers and storms will linger overnight Friday into Saturday. In fact, some of our forecast models are keeping the chance for rain around Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon. Rain chances are around 30-40%, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.