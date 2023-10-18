Watch CBS News
Know before you go: Navigating traffic at Globe Life Field for ALCS Game 3

By Lauren Crawford

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Texas Rangers return home to Globe Life Field with seven consecutive wins to start the postseason against the Houston Astros. It's going to be a packed house Wednesday, so prepare beforehand.

Know before you go:

  • Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.
  • Globe Life Field gates open at 4:30 p.m.
  • Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler throws the first pitch at 7:03 p.m.
  • Tickets: Sold out

Heavily traveled areas:

Drivers can expect delays along I-30 east and west as fans navigate their way to Stadium Drive. Also, prepare for backups along TX-360 to Division Street.

alternate-route-2.jpg
CBS News Texas

Alternate routes:

  • SH 180/Division Street to President George Bush Turnpike
  • SH 180/Division Street to Cooper Street
  • Collins Street or Ballpark Way to I-30 east 
rangers-alternate-route2.jpg
CBS News Texas

First published on October 18, 2023 / 10:01 AM

