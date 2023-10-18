Know before you go: Navigating traffic at Globe Life Field for ALCS Game 3

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Texas Rangers return home to Globe Life Field with seven consecutive wins to start the postseason against the Houston Astros. It's going to be a packed house Wednesday, so prepare beforehand.

Know before you go:

Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.

Globe Life Field gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler throws the first pitch at 7:03 p.m.

Tickets: Sold out

Heavily traveled areas:

Drivers can expect delays along I-30 east and west as fans navigate their way to Stadium Drive. Also, prepare for backups along TX-360 to Division Street.

CBS News Texas

Alternate routes:

SH 180/Division Street to President George Bush Turnpike

SH 180/Division Street to Cooper Street

Collins Street or Ballpark Way to I-30 east