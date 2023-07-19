100-acre grassfire in Tarrant County 'controlled and contained'

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas) - The Tarrant County Fire Department says the fire near Bond Ranch Road is controlled and contained.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said Bonds Ranch and Peden Roads are reopen and all residents can return to their homes.

Firefighting crews from around North Texas responded to a 100-acre grassfire in Tarrant County late Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department arrive on the scene of a 2-alarm grass fire in the 1000 block of Isbell Rd. At that time, the fire was 85% contained, no structures in jeopardy and no injuries reported.

The Flower Mound Fire Department said it and "other Denton Co units" were responding to the fire and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office asked the community to avoid Highway 287 from Bonds Ranch Rd. to Tinsley and the Peden Rd. area.

TCSO also said to avoid the Eagle Vista and Grand Saline neighborhoods until it advises the area is safe.

Around 5:30 p.m., Texas A&M Forest Service said it was responding to a request for assistance in Tarrant County. TFS said the fire is an estimated 100 acres and 0% contained at that time and "forward progression has slowed but is not stopped."

Just before 6:20 p.m., TFS said the 100-acre fire is 15% contained.

"Several structures are threatened, but none have been damaged or lost at this time," TFS said in a statement. "Crews continue to build containment line around the fire's edge."

Manny Ramirez, the commissioner for Tarrant County's Precinct 4, said in a tweet the fire near Bond Ranch Rd. is "under control," around 6:30 p.m.

"The evacuation orders have been cancelled and home owners may return," Ramirez tweeted. "Reports suggest that the fire was started by a construction crew cutting rebar. No known structures burned. Thank you to the many agencies that came out to assist including: Denton, Briar, Reno, Justin, Saginaw, FW, NRH. And thank you to our incredible Precinct 4 crews for mobilizing and providing support."

At 7:15 p.m., the Tarrant County Sheriff's office said Bonds Ranch and Peden Roads are reopen and the Tarrant County Fire Department says the fire is controlled and contained.

According to TCSO, all residents can return to their homes.