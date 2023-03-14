Watch CBS News
Local News

Michael Irvin to show footage of hotel interaction that resulted in him losing TV appearances

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Michael Irvin calls misconduct allegations 'nonsense,' asks for surveillance video of incident
Michael Irvin calls misconduct allegations 'nonsense,' asks for surveillance video of incident 02:07

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Michael Irvin is set to hold a press conference Tuesday to show the surveillance footage of an interaction that resulted in him losing TV appearances during Super Bowl week.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, an employee of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel made an unspecified allegation of misconduct against the sports commentator and former Dallas Cowboy.

Irvin's planned appearances for both ESPN and the NFL Network were cancelled later that week.  

In the following days, Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott International and his accuser, whose identity is unknown. Irvin has since dismissed this suit and, according to reporting done by the Dallas Morning News, has refiled it in Arizona.

Watch the press conference live here:

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 9:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.