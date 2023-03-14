Michael Irvin to show footage of hotel interaction that resulted in him losing TV appearances

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Michael Irvin is set to hold a press conference Tuesday to show the surveillance footage of an interaction that resulted in him losing TV appearances during Super Bowl week.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, an employee of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel made an unspecified allegation of misconduct against the sports commentator and former Dallas Cowboy.

Irvin's planned appearances for both ESPN and the NFL Network were cancelled later that week.

In the following days, Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott International and his accuser, whose identity is unknown. Irvin has since dismissed this suit and, according to reporting done by the Dallas Morning News, has refiled it in Arizona.

Watch the press conference live here: