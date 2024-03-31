Mavericks wins 7th straight with 47 points from Doncic

Luka Doncic had 47 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, Kyrie Irving added 24 points and seven assists, and the Dallas Mavericks won their seventh straight and snapped the Houston Rockets' 11-game winning streak with a 125-107 victory on Sunday night.

Doncic scored 32 points in the first half on 12-of-18 shooting, going 6 of 10 on 3-pointers, as the Mavs led 66-45. Doncic had 22 in the first quarter alone and finished 18 of 30 from the field, including 9 of 16 on 3s.

Dante Exum had 13 points and P.J. Washington had 12 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks. Dallas shot 52% and was 24 of 47 on 3-pointers.

Dallas tied idle New Orleans for fifth in the Western Conference with eight games remaining for each team.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 28 points and Aaron Holiday added 16, but Jalen Green was held to just 12 on 5-for-15 shooting as Houston's push for a play-in spot stalled.

Houston shot 42% and was 13 of 38 on 3s.

Dallas used a 23-7 spurt in the first quarter to open up a 30-17 lead on Doncic's 3-pointer with three minutes left. After Houston closed within 47-37 with 5:43 left in the second, the Mavericks outscored Houston 19-8 to end the half, capped by Doncic's three-point play.

Up next, the Mavericks travel to Golden State on Tuesday.