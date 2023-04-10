4 killed, 8 injured in downtown Louisville shooting; suspected gunman dead

Officials hold briefing on Louisville shooting Officials hold briefing on deadly shooting at Louisville bank 12:46

At least four people were killed in a shooting at an Old National Bank branch in downtown Louisville and at least eight others were hospitalized, police said. The suspected gunman was also dead, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters the gunman had a connection to the bank and appeared to have been a current or former employee. It wasn't immediately clear if the gunman was killed by responding officers firing at the gunman or if the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Humphrey said.

At least two police officers were shot while exchanging gunfire with the gunman, Humphrey said. One of the officers was in critical condition and undergoing surgery, and another person was also in critical condition.

"There is no active threat," Humphrey said. "We believe this is a lone gunman."

Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters he knew people who were killed in the shooting.

"This is awful," the governor said. "I have a very close friend that didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through, so when we talk about praying, I hope people would."

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, April, 10, 2023. Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network via REUTERS

Humphrey said officers responded to the shooting within three minutes of being dispatched and credited the quick response with saving lives.

"This is a tragic event, but it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened," Humphrey said.

Police earlier said they were responding to an "active aggressor" and the FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

Officials urged people to avoid the area.

Caleb Goodlett told CBS affiliate WLKY-TV he received a call from his wife who works at the bank at 8:30 a.m. She was calling from inside a vault and she told him there was a gunman in the bank, Goodlett told the station.

Goodlett said his wife asked him to call the police. When he called 911, he was told police were already responding.

Louisville Metro Police deploy for an "active police situation" that includes mass casualties near Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, April 10, 2023. Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network via REUTERS

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.