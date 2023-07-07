Innocent driver dies after getting hit by Fort Worth police car during stolen vehicle chase

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An innocent driver is dead after getting hit by a police car that was chasing down a stolen vehicle Thursday evening, officials said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. July 6, police reportedly attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Challenger by activating their overhead lights and siren. However, the Challenger fled and officers subsequently deployed stop sticks, deflating one of its tires.

Still, the suspect vehicle continued to evade officers and a chase ensued, police said.

Officials said as the pursuit traveled northbound, through the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue, an uninvolved vehicle traveling eastbound collided with a police car.

That same police car then collided with a second uninvolved vehicle at the intersection, and the Challenger continued to flee until coming to a stop approximately a block away, officials said.

After a short foot pursuit, police said both occupants in the suspect vehicle were taken into custody.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle that initially collided with the police car was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The officer driving the police car was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Neither of their identities have been released at this time.