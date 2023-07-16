'Humbled and honored': Rev. Jesse James selects Dallas pastor Dr. Frederick Haynes as successor

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Sunday, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition will officially transfer leadership to Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III as Reverend Jesse Jackson transitions to emeritus status.

"I'm greatly humbled and honored due to the fact that he has achieved the status of being an icon, a legend in our time," said Haynes.

Haynes says he was first approached by Jackson four years ago to eventually take over the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

"He has seen not only my commitment to the fight for social justice, he has noted my growth and he has felt that I have an ability to reach multiple generations," Haynes said. "Which is quite necessary at this time."

From Chicago, where Haynes will be formally introduced tomorrow, the long-time Senior Pastor at Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas said his priority will be raising the profile of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which under Jackson in the 80s and 90s, was once at the forefront of many civil rights and social justice reform issues in America.

"As much progress as we have made as a nation," said Haynes, "sadly, we live in a day, where there appears to be an all out war on all of the progress that has been made led by generals of justice, such as Jesse Jackson."

The former President of the Dallas NAACP, Arthur Fleming, said he applauds the choice and hope Haynes will become the vocal presence they say the civil rights movement desperately needs.

"I think it's a great hire for the Rainbow Coalition," said Fleming.

Haynes says he will still keep his church role while also working to bring more attention to issues important to him such as environmental racism, economic injustice, and education disparity.

"Anytime there's an issue, not only locally, but even nationally, Friendship West is always there," said Rev. Crystal Bates with the DFW Metro NAACP. "Pastor Haynes is always leading, not only this church, but also this community."



The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said Haynes "is a prophetic pastor, passionate leader, social activist, orator, and educator engaged in preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, and fighting against racial injustice. He has devoted his life to economic justice and empowerment in underserved communities and transforming the lives of the disenfranchised."

Haynes will be formally introduced during the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's 57th annual conference during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.