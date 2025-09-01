Watch CBS News
How Buc-ee's became the gateway to the great American road trip

By
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Emmy Award-winning journalist Kris Van Cleave is the senior transportation correspondent for CBS News based in Phoenix, Arizona, where he also serves as a national correspondent reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.
Kris Van Cleave,
Jennifer Earl
Vice President of Growth & Engagement at CBS News and Stations
Jennifer Earl is the Vice President of Growth & Engagement at CBS News and Stations. Jennifer has previously written for outlets including The Daily Herald, The Gazette, NBC News, Newsday, Fox News and more.
Jennifer Earl

/ CBS News

For some Labor Day travelers, adventure is just a pit stop away — to a popular convenience store chain called Buc-ee's. 

Buc-ee's opened its first store in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982. Since then, Buc-ee's has become a must-visit destination for roadtrippers across the country, filling up on gas, snacks — and yes, even some good old-fashioned barbecue.

Buc-ee's pitmaster Randy Pauly is overseeing what amounts to the biggest barbecue in all of Texas. The chain cooks around the clock to feed their 54 locations across 11 states with hot, fresh barbecue 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"It's not just creating the recipes. It's about making sure each and every day, no matter what store you show up to, it's exactly what we started with. Exactly what you remember last time you were here," Pauly told "CBS Mornings."

Pauly is currently ranked No. 2 in the world for his competitive barbecue brisket. He's also responsible for the company's famed brisket sandwich — perfect for customers on the go.

"We call it dashboard dining," said Pauly, who said the key to good barbecue is not rushing it.

But there's more than barbecue at Buc-ee's. There's also a bakery and jerky bar. People also stop by for the gas, megastore, Buc-ee's branded boutique, smiling beaver mascot, and more. It also boasts the cleanest restrooms in the U.S.

"We consider this a destination experience," Richard Sebastian, Buc-ee's head of operations, told "CBS Mornings." He said it could be described as a "sensory overload."

Long weekends are their specialty. Sebastian said Labor Day weekend is among the top five busiest weekends of the calendar year.

For Sebastian, success comes down to three things: friendliness, cleanliness and in-stock.

Brand expert Greg Silverman, global director of brand economics at Interbrand, explained how the chain has become so successful. 

"It's mostly about joy and fun," Silverman said. "They've created a whole new polarity of trade, where it is an experience. It's like the Disneyland of the convenience store industry."

