Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat Advisory in effect as triple digit heat sticks around

By Brittany Rainey, Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Expect triple digit heat all week in North Texas
Expect triple digit heat all week in North Texas 02:55

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There's a heat advisory for North Texas in effect until Tuesday, June 26, due to triple digit heat expected to continue all week long. 

It will feel up to 110+ degrees through Saturday, so please take precautions to stay safe in the heat. 

unknown-1.png

Tuesday expect sunny skies and highs near 103 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth. The upper ridge will continue to build over North Texas tomorrow and is right over the metroplex on Wednesday. That means it will be hot

Temperatures will be higher but the humidity will be a little less, helping to keep feels like temps closer to the actual air temperature.

unknown-2.png

The ridge shifts east late week and breaks down by the weekend allowing disturbances to move in from the Northwest and a front to the south. 

A few areas along the Red River will see rain on Saturday, but most of North Texas should remain dry with another day in the 100s. 

unknown-3.png

Sunday the rain shifts a little further south and temperatures drop back into the 90s.

Rain chances will continue into the start of next week along with the "less hot" temperatures. Mornings are not providing much relief either, only "cooling" into the lower 80s.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.