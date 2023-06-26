Heat Advisory in effect as triple digit heat sticks around

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There's a heat advisory for North Texas in effect until Tuesday, June 26, due to triple digit heat expected to continue all week long.

It will feel up to 110+ degrees through Saturday, so please take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

Tuesday expect sunny skies and highs near 103 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth. The upper ridge will continue to build over North Texas tomorrow and is right over the metroplex on Wednesday. That means it will be hot.

Temperatures will be higher but the humidity will be a little less, helping to keep feels like temps closer to the actual air temperature.

The ridge shifts east late week and breaks down by the weekend allowing disturbances to move in from the Northwest and a front to the south.

A few areas along the Red River will see rain on Saturday, but most of North Texas should remain dry with another day in the 100s.

Sunday the rain shifts a little further south and temperatures drop back into the 90s.

Rain chances will continue into the start of next week along with the "less hot" temperatures. Mornings are not providing much relief either, only "cooling" into the lower 80s.