Grapevine man gets 2 years in prison for January 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Grapevine man will spend the next two years in prison for his actions during the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Larry Brock, 55, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on a count of obstructing an official proceeding. He received a total of 18 months for five other misdemeanor charges. All sentences will be run concurrently.

Brock was convicted on Nov. 16, 2022 following a bench trial in front of U.S. District Judge John D. Bates. Bates also ordered Brock to pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Brock – a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force – was part of the mob that illegally entered the Capitol building after breaching police barriers. He entered the building at about 2:24 p.m. through the Senate Wing doors.

Brock, along with other rioters, continued moving through the building. When he was near the Rotunda doors, he picked up a pair of plastic handcuffs and held onto them while in the building.

At about 2:43 p.m., Brock entered the Senate balcony before moving downstairs and entering the Senate Chamber five minutes later. He wandered around the Chamber for another eight minutes and rifled through papers on Senators' desks.

Brock left the Capitol building at about 3:01 p.m., 37 minutes after entering.

Evidence submitted by the government in court showed that Brock posted messages on social media in the weeks leading up to the riot, including one on Dec. 27, 2020 in which he declared, "I prefer insurrection at this point," and another on Jan. 5 which stated, "our second American Revolution begins in less than two days."

Brock was arrested on Jan. 10, 2021 in Texas, just four days after the attack. He was charged with felony obstruction of an official proceeding and five misdemeanors, including entering and remaining a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, entering the floor of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.