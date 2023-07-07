Fort Worth police to give update on Como neighborhood mass shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police are providing an update on the mass shooting in the Como neighborhood last week.

"My heart is absolutely broken. I am angry," Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes told CBS News Texas. "There is never a time where 'mass shooting' and 'City of Fort Worth' should be used in the same sentence. It just should not happen."

Around 11:45 p.m. July 3 police were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of Horne St. in reference to a shooting.

The suspects reportedly started firing into a crowd of hundreds of people before they fled the scene. Three victims have died and eight victims have been hospitalized in unknown conditions.

Cynthia Santos, 22, Gabriella Navarrete, 18, and Paul Willis, 18, have been identified as three of the victims who were fatally shot.

Police say the shooting was separate from and unrelated to ComoFest, a community event that occurred earlier in the day at another location.

The Como community will gather for a vigil Friday at the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford St., at 7 p.m.