Off-duty Fort Worth police sgt. arrested on suspicion of DUI

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - Fort Worth police sgt. Luke Stout was arrested while he was off-duty for suspicion of driving under the influence by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened on April 25.

The Fort Worth Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is investigating and Sgt. Stout was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

Sgt. Stout has worked for department for 25 years, according to police. He was assigned to the Patrol Bureau at the time of his arrest.